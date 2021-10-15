Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in September

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the September 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

