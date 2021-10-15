Stifel Financial Corp Has $18.83 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 317,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 112.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 194,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 103,090 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 109.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 103,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.