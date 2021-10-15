Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,820 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

