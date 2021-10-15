Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.04% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

