Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $7.14 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 228,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

