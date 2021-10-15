GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

GSK opened at GBX 1,392 ($18.19) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,439.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,395.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a market cap of £70.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

