Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,459 ($19.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,034 ($13.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,475.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.49.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Also, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock worth $1,506,070,184.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

