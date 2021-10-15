Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Indiva stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

About Indiva

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

