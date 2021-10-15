Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,502.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

