ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 20.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 413,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

