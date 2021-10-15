National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

NEX stock opened at GBX 232.40 ($3.04) on Thursday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.58.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

