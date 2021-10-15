-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). 10x Genomics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TXG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,181 shares of company stock valued at $30,648,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

