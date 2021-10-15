Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ SYTA opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.