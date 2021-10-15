Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

