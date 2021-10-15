Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.84 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $452.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.04 and its 200 day moving average is $444.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.