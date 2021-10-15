130,604 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

