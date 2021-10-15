Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $2.07 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

