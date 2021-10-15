Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

