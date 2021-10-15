PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.43.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.61. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.86.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

