Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$58,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at C$249,177.50.

LUM stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. Lumina Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$220.73 million and a P/E ratio of -22.69.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

