Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.86. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$7.86.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,473,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,308,161.68. Insiders acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $148,490 in the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

