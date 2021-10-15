Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $16.36 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

