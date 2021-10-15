Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

