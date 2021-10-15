Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.26 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.