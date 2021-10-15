Inscription Capital LLC Invests $269,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $329.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.20. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

