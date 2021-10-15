Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000.

Shares of NUMG opened at $56.32 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

