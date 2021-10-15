Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

