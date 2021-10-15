Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $503,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

