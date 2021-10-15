Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,131 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.