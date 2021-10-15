Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $442,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 126.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,511,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $355.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,258 shares of company stock valued at $68,755,690. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

