Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $494,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after acquiring an additional 806,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,565.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

