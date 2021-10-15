Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,701 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 11.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 129.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 114.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

LDOS opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

