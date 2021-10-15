AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AZN stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.