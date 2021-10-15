Opsens (TSE:OPS) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. M Partners set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OPS stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. Opsens has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$320.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.57.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

