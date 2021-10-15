Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1544 per share. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

