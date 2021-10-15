Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

