Morgan Stanley Trims The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $137.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. cut their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Allstate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

