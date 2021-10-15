FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

FVI stock opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

