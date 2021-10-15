Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.63. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

