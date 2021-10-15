Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $477.48 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.05 and its 200 day moving average is $463.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.61.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

