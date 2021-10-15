Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

EAT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

