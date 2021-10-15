Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

