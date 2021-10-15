Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 676 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,495,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMG opened at $158.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

