Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 9,018 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after acquiring an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

