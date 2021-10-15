SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $326.87 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

