First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.
First Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. First Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.35.
First Bancshares Company Profile
