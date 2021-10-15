First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. First Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.35.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for First Home Savings Bank, which provides community banking services. It includes checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, deposit rates, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other additional services for personal and business banking.

