Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Dr. Hönle in a research note on Monday.

Get Dr. Hönle alerts:

Dr. Hönle stock opened at €42.30 ($49.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $256.42 million and a P/E ratio of 42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is €46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.28. Dr. Hönle has a 52 week low of €38.30 ($45.06) and a 52 week high of €60.40 ($71.06).

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers LED UV units, UV equipment/UV systems/UV units, IR units, inert systems, UV disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, and components and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.