Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

