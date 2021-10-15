Credit Suisse Group Raises Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $27.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $26.94 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

