The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.65 ($60.77).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.62 ($61.91) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.44 and a 200 day moving average of €45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,384.74.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.