Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €269.43 ($316.97).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €196.06 ($230.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €196.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €212.52. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

